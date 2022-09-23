WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Christopher Daniels To Defend His DEFY Championship Against AEW Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2022

AEW Star and DEFY World Champion Christopher Daniels is set to defend his DEFY World Championship against fellow AEW Star Swerve Strickland at DEFY's City Of Thorns Event on Saturday, October 8th from the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon.

Christopher Daniels and Swerve Strickland became the DEFY World Tag Team Champions last summer before losing the championships to Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson on August 20, 2022.

