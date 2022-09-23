Christopher Daniels To Defend His DEFY Championship Against AEW Star

AEW Star and DEFY World Champion Christopher Daniels is set to defend his DEFY World Championship against fellow AEW Star Swerve Strickland at DEFY's City Of Thorns Event on Saturday, October 8th from the Kliever Armory in Portland, Oregon.

Christopher Daniels and Swerve Strickland became the DEFY World Tag Team Champions last summer before losing the championships to Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson on August 20, 2022.

Check out the announcement below: