WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Two NXT Main Roster Call-Ups Possibly Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2022

Two NXT Main Roster Call-Ups Possibly Revealed

NXT stars Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne appear are both reportedly set for main roster call-ups.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Metlzer reports there has been talk of Dolin and Jayne moving to the main roster for a while. The duo is currently part of the Toxic Attraction faction with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions made their SmackDown debuts on the August 19 episode, defeating Natalya & Sonya Deville in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament. Due to injury, they were pulled from the tournament.

Read more WWE news:

📺 WATCH: Video Footage Of Bray Wyatt Training Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return

A video has emerged of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in the midst of rumors about the former Universal Champion possibly returning t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2022 08:32AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78643/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer