Two NXT Main Roster Call-Ups Possibly Revealed

NXT stars Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne appear are both reportedly set for main roster call-ups.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Metlzer reports there has been talk of Dolin and Jayne moving to the main roster for a while. The duo is currently part of the Toxic Attraction faction with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions made their SmackDown debuts on the August 19 episode, defeating Natalya & Sonya Deville in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament. Due to injury, they were pulled from the tournament.

