Thrasher Reveals How Depression Sank In Post-WWF Career

Thrasher from The Headbangers was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about his life post-WWE career.

“It’s funny, our roles have reversed. I moved down to Florida about 10 years ago and I was really, really bad overweight. I’ve had fights with weight problems probably since I left WWF. I was as heavy as 315 at one time. I came down here and Chaz was like, ‘Just move down to Florida, we’ll start wrestling again and everything’ … I finally moved down here and everything else and I got as low as 215. It was bad.”

On dealing with depression at the time.

“I’m gonna be honest, a lot of it was depression. When I left WWE at the time I didn’t know what to do. Chaz was down here still doing his own thing, I didn’t know what to do. So, I was just eating everything and anything.”

You can watch the full interview below, which features both Headbangers: Thrasher and Mosh.