WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Thrasher Reveals How Depression Sank In Post-WWF Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

Thrasher Reveals How Depression Sank In Post-WWF Career

Thrasher from The Headbangers was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about his life post-WWE career.

“It’s funny, our roles have reversed. I moved down to Florida about 10 years ago and I was really, really bad overweight. I’ve had fights with weight problems probably since I left WWF. I was as heavy as 315 at one time. I came down here and Chaz was like, ‘Just move down to Florida, we’ll start wrestling again and everything’ … I finally moved down here and everything else and I got as low as 215. It was bad.”

On dealing with depression at the time.

“I’m gonna be honest, a lot of it was depression. When I left WWE at the time I didn’t know what to do. Chaz was down here still doing his own thing, I didn’t know what to do. So, I was just eating everything and anything.”

You can watch the full interview below, which features both Headbangers: Thrasher and Mosh.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #trasher

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78640/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer