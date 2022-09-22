Young Bucks Getting Their Own Special Edition Champs Shoes

The Young Bucks are getting their own Champs shoes next week.
Champs Sports has announced on Instagram that the special edition shows will release on September 28th in limited stock, and will be available in the US online for $100.
Here's a tweet with some bulletpointed information.
Important YB Info!!!💯— Matt Jackson: Out of Context (@MattJacksonOOC) September 22, 2022
1. Limited Stock
2. Exclusive to @champssports
3. $100
4. Online Only
5. Only Available in the U.S#AEW #AEWDynamite #Elite #KennyOmega #YoungBucks #Sneakers pic.twitter.com/hUoRqIGYcW
