Young Bucks Getting Their Own Special Edition Champs Shoes

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

The Young Bucks are getting their own Champs shoes next week.

Champs Sports has announced on Instagram that the special edition shows will release on September 28th in limited stock, and will be available in the US online for $100.

Here's a tweet with some bulletpointed information.


Tags: #aew #matt jackson #nick jackson

