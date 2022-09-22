John Cena Sets Guinness World Record For Most Make-A-Wish Foundation Wishes Granted

Guinness World Records has announced that actor and WWE Superstar John Cena has set a new record for granting the most wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation previously announced Cena setting the record in June of this year, and Guinness has acknowledged the milestone as a world record. In 2012, Cena granted the foundation’s 1000th wish to a young fan named Cardon.

Guinness noted that Cena is the foundation’s most requested celebrity. No other celebrity has granted more than 200 wishes in the foundation’s existence in its 42 years.

When John Cena was previously honored for granting 500 wishes, he stated, “I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”