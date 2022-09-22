AEW Pre-Sale Codes For Full Gear and More

A number of AEW events are set to launch tickets soon, and the pre-sale code for each of the shows has been revealed.
On November 19, 2022, AEW will be at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where the promotion will host a live episode of AEW Rampage. The next day, AEW will set up shop in Jersey again, where the stars of AEW will hit the ring for Full Gear 2022. The pre-sale for tickets is: NJAEWND
AEW will kickoff 2023 in Seattle, Washington with an episode of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled to take place at the Climate Pledge Arena on January 4th. The pre-sale code for that show is: SFC019
