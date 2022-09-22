WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Blue Meanie Comments On His Current Relationship With JBL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2022

The Blue Meanie Comments On His Current Relationship With JBL

The Blue Meanie and JBL had a very memorable shoot fight at the first ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view. Many have wondered if the pair ever found peace with each other since that night, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc., Meanie confirmed they have squashed their beef.

On heat with JBL:

“It’s been well known that me and JBL had our issues from ’98 to 2000 when I worked there and when I left I spoke my mind, and then it came to a head at One Night Stand in 2005. Well, WWE brought me out to Sacramento. Me and JBL talked our issues out and we turned a really ugly shoot into a work, and we both made some money off it.”

On how they squashed their beef:

“That’s the power of just being able to stand across from the person you have an issue with and just say it, but that’s in 2005. Look, we’ve posted pictures together, I’ve been on the man’s podcast, yet I don’t know how much more proof I need to say, hey, we’re cool now. We get along, there’s no issue.”

Read more WWE news:

Triple H Discusses Tyson Fury’s WWE Future

During a recent interview with Sporting News, Triple H revealed boxing no.1 Tyson Fury can do something special with WWE. “I think [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2022 02:45PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #ecw #one night stand #jbl #the blue meanie

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78634/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer