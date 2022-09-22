The Blue Meanie Comments On His Current Relationship With JBL

The Blue Meanie and JBL had a very memorable shoot fight at the first ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view. Many have wondered if the pair ever found peace with each other since that night, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc., Meanie confirmed they have squashed their beef.

On heat with JBL:

“It’s been well known that me and JBL had our issues from ’98 to 2000 when I worked there and when I left I spoke my mind, and then it came to a head at One Night Stand in 2005. Well, WWE brought me out to Sacramento. Me and JBL talked our issues out and we turned a really ugly shoot into a work, and we both made some money off it.”

On how they squashed their beef:

“That’s the power of just being able to stand across from the person you have an issue with and just say it, but that’s in 2005. Look, we’ve posted pictures together, I’ve been on the man’s podcast, yet I don’t know how much more proof I need to say, hey, we’re cool now. We get along, there’s no issue.”

