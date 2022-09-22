AEW Star Ruby Soho Scheduled To Undergo Surgery

AEW star Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose during the recent AEW All Out "Zero Hour" pre-show.

During that show, Soho joined forces with Ortiz to challenge Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles. Conti hit a knee to Soho’s face in the concluding moments of the match which caused her injury.

Soho was scheduled to appear at the upcoming 1PW in the United Kingdom on October 1 but had skip the event during injury. The promotion put out a video featuring Soho announcing that she would be needing surgery. She said:

“Hey, 1PW fans. It is yours truly, Ruby Soho, here with some disappointing news. Now, due to the injury that I received at All Out, a broken nose in two places and a mess of a septum, I have to have surgery, and due to the scheduling of that surgery and the recovery time, I won’t be able to make it to the show on October 1st."

WNS wishes Ruby Soho all the best for her surgery and recovery.

