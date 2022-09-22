WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Ruby Soho Scheduled To Undergo Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2022

AEW star Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose during the recent AEW All Out "Zero Hour" pre-show.

During that show, Soho joined forces with Ortiz to challenge Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles. Conti hit a knee to Soho’s face in the concluding moments of the match which caused her injury. 

Soho was scheduled to appear at the upcoming 1PW in the United Kingdom on October 1 but had skip the event during injury. The promotion put out a video featuring Soho announcing that she would be needing surgery. She said:

“Hey, 1PW fans. It is yours truly, Ruby Soho, here with some disappointing news. Now, due to the injury that I received at All Out, a broken nose in two places and a mess of a septum, I have to have surgery, and due to the scheduling of that surgery and the recovery time, I won’t be able to make it to the show on October 1st."

WNS wishes Ruby Soho all the best for her surgery and recovery.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #ruby soho

