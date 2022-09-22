AEW's Jade Cargill To Cardi B: "Let Me Know When You Want To Come Through"

Cardi B has made her love of wrestling known via passing comments, and last night was no exception.
During last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Cardi B commented on Jade Cargill dismissing Trina during a backstage segment when the rapper appeared to back up Diamante.
You can see the Twitter interaction between Jade Cargill and Cardi B below.
Run it up! Let me know when you want to come through 💅🏾 @iamcardib https://t.co/SwjK1cX7l4— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 22, 2022
