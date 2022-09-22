WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Jade Cargill To Cardi B: "Let Me Know When You Want To Come Through"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

Cardi B has made her love of wrestling known via passing comments, and last night was no exception.

During last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Cardi B commented on Jade Cargill dismissing Trina during a backstage segment when the rapper appeared to back up Diamante.

You can see the Twitter interaction between Jade Cargill and Cardi B below.


