Maria Kanellis Responds To Billy Corgan's Comments About Why NWA Empowerrr 2 Didn't Happen This Year

A while back, we reported about Billy Corgan saying that he didn't feel NWA had access to the proper women to pull off doing a second Empowerrr event.
Speaking in response to this statement in an interview with Grapsody, Maria Kanellis had this to say:
"I think it depends on what women you're looking at. For his promotion, he has a certain view of the women he has in his promotion and what type of women he wants in his promotion and what kind of stories he wants to tell with those women. We have a showing coming up on November 4 and 5 in Chicago and we're going to have 25-30 women. There will be 25ish women on both days. We also have many different styles of wrestling. If you go across the board, we could have 40. If Bobby Cruise wasn't telling me no on certain people, then I'd be like, 'Okay.' Bobby is the one where he's like, 'I know you want to have WrestleMania every time we have a women's show, but we can't do that.' 'Well, why not?' [laughs] That is tough. It's also, EmPowerrr is a pay-per-view. If you're trying to sell pay-per-views, are there enough women out there to sell pay-per-views? Maybe he's looking at it in that way. For his audience, are there enough women to sell pay-per-views? For our show, we have 25 to 30 women we work with regularly. In Ring of Honor, we were working with about 25 women every taping."
