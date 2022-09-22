WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Vince Russo Winning WCW Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

During the latest episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett reflected on Vince Russo winning the WCW Championship in 2000.

“I was still a huge believer of, what are we doing next week? Who’s his opponent? What kind of match is he going to have, and I’m not talking about 5 star quality. I’m talking about episodic storytelling. How is Vince going to go tell a story in a match? It just wasn’t there, ever there. He wasn’t trained to be a wrestler. I know the Arquette story, the fluke win, and all of that, and that was a publicity stunt. There’s a bunch of different moving parts. I didn’t think Vince could get to week-to-week episodic storytelling. I didn’t think it was a good idea at all.”

Jarrett then responded to the speculation that Goldberg intentionally tried to hurt Vince Russo during their match:

“On Sunday afternoons, do you think a defensive back tees off on a wide receiver and says, ‘I’m going to hurt this guy?’ No. I think they tee off and say, ‘I’m going to make this son of a gun feel it tomorrow and maybe the next day, and maybe the next day, and maybe the next day. I’m going to sting him.’ Russo signed up for this and Bill said, ‘Ok pal. If you’re signing up for it, you’re going to feel it.’ Now is he going to try and concuss him? No. Is he going to try to permanently maim him? No. But he’s going to make him feel it. There’s no doubt in my mind. I’ve been in the ring with Bill. Bill is aggressive. He’ll take it to you and everything that goes with it. Is he the most polished guy? No. But I don’t think Bill said, ‘I’m going to hopefully end this guy’s career.’ No, I don’t think that.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wcw #vince russo #goldberg #jeff jarrett

