Jonathan Gresham Returning To GCW, Five Dates Announced

GCW has announced five new upcoming tour dates, which you can read below.

— October 8th in Atlantic City, New Jersey — October 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey — October 22nd in Detroit, Michigan — October 23rd in Columbus, Ohio — November 20th in Providence, Rhode Island

In addition to these dates being announced, it was also announced that Jonathan Gresham is on his way back to GCW starting October 8th at Fight Club Weekend.