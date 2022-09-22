Jonathan Gresham Returning To GCW, Five Dates Announced

GCW has announced five new upcoming tour dates, which you can read below.
— October 8th in Atlantic City, New Jersey
— October 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey
— October 22nd in Detroit, Michigan
— October 23rd in Columbus, Ohio
— November 20th in Providence, Rhode Island
In addition to these dates being announced, it was also announced that Jonathan Gresham is on his way back to GCW starting October 8th at Fight Club Weekend.
***BREAKING***— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 19, 2022
JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to GCW starting on October 8th at Fight Club Weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City!
Who do you want to see Gresham face in GCW? pic.twitter.com/SKxV0yKlVY
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com