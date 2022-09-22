SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022 Taping Results

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW held tapings last night for AEW Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
- Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Excalibur and Jim Ross are on commentary.
- It is announced that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale will challenge the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite.
- Sting and Darby Allin def. House Of Black (Buddy Matthews and Brody King) in a No DQ Match.
- Action Bronson and FTW Champion HOOK def. Jericho Appreciation Society's "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard.
- Jade Cargill (c) def. Diamanté to retain her AEW TBS Championship.
- AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe def. Tony Nese and Josh Woods.
- Jungle Boy def. AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix.
- Eddie Kingston def. Sammy Guevara in a Singles Match but the decision was reversed so Sammy Guevara ended up defeating Eddie Kingston.
- “Hangman” Adam Page wins the Golden Ticket Battle Royale to become the new #1 Contender to the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a title match on the October 18th episode of AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite.
- "Absolute" Ricky Starks def. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.
Tomorrow's Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage is set to take place at 10PM ET on TNT.
