SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022 Taping Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

AEW held tapings last night for AEW Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

- Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Excalibur and Jim Ross are on commentary.

- It is announced that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale will challenge the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite.

- Sting and Darby Allin def. House Of Black (Buddy Matthews and Brody King) in a No DQ Match.

- Action Bronson and FTW Champion HOOK def. Jericho Appreciation Society's "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard.

- Jade Cargill (c) def. Diamanté to retain her AEW TBS Championship.

- AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe def. Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

- Jungle Boy def. AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix.

- Eddie Kingston def. Sammy Guevara in a Singles Match but the decision was reversed so Sammy Guevara ended up defeating Eddie Kingston.

- “Hangman” Adam Page wins the Golden Ticket Battle Royale to become the new #1 Contender to the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a title match on the October 18th episode of AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite.

- "Absolute" Ricky Starks def. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.

Tomorrow's Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage is set to take place at 10PM ET on TNT.

