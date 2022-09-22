Booker T Tells Tony Khan "Worry About The Turmoil That's Going On Inside AEW Right Now"

During the latest episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan taking jabs at WWE during interviews.
“Worry about yourself. Worry about your company, worry about the turmoil that’s going on inside of AEW right now. Try to fix that before before you start thinking about what WWE is doing, instead of running his mouth about WWE. I mean, I got a lot of respect for Tony Khan, but sometimes you earn respect as well, you know what I mean? And you don’t earn it by going out there talking. You earn it by going out there and doing it. I think I would have a whole lot more of respect for Tony Khan if he handled his business.
“And we all know what that is. We saw the press conference, you know what I mean? So I say you definitely need to think about what’s going on in that company, and just not focus on WWE as much. And things might work out for them.”
On WWE's contract with Saudi Arabia:
“The contract from Saudi — you know, people can say what they want to say about it. People just like — just say for instance, in the PGA right now, in the live golf tour. People are saying what they want to say about it over there too. But those guys that don’t have those those major, major contracts. Those guys that’s not winning those golf tournaments on a weekly basis, those guys not getting those sponsorships from Nike and all these other places — they want to make their money too, you know what I mean?
“So when it’s money to be made in entertainment, me personally, I’ve always tried to keep entertainment and politics separate. Because I’ve gone all over the world and performed. I’ve actually gone to Korea and performed. Because we got fans over there, and those fans want wrestling. And I’m not going to hold those fans accountable for the way their dictators think. I’m just not going to do that, me personally. So when I look at um stuff like that, I got to look at it from a perspective to where I’m thinking about me and my family.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com