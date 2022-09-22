Booker T Tells Tony Khan "Worry About The Turmoil That's Going On Inside AEW Right Now"

During the latest episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan taking jabs at WWE during interviews.

“Worry about yourself. Worry about your company, worry about the turmoil that’s going on inside of AEW right now. Try to fix that before before you start thinking about what WWE is doing, instead of running his mouth about WWE. I mean, I got a lot of respect for Tony Khan, but sometimes you earn respect as well, you know what I mean? And you don’t earn it by going out there talking. You earn it by going out there and doing it. I think I would have a whole lot more of respect for Tony Khan if he handled his business. “And we all know what that is. We saw the press conference, you know what I mean? So I say you definitely need to think about what’s going on in that company, and just not focus on WWE as much. And things might work out for them.”

On WWE's contract with Saudi Arabia: