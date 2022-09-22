WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Booker T Tells Tony Khan "Worry About The Turmoil That's Going On Inside AEW Right Now"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

Booker T Tells Tony Khan "Worry About The Turmoil That's Going On Inside AEW Right Now"

During the latest episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan taking jabs at WWE during interviews.

“Worry about yourself. Worry about your company, worry about the turmoil that’s going on inside of AEW right now. Try to fix that before before you start thinking about what WWE is doing, instead of running his mouth about WWE. I mean, I got a lot of respect for Tony Khan, but sometimes you earn respect as well, you know what I mean? And you don’t earn it by going out there talking. You earn it by going out there and doing it. I think I would have a whole lot more of respect for Tony Khan if he handled his business.

“And we all know what that is. We saw the press conference, you know what I mean? So I say you definitely need to think about what’s going on in that company, and just not focus on WWE as much. And things might work out for them.”

On WWE's contract with Saudi Arabia:

“The contract from Saudi — you know, people can say what they want to say about it. People just like — just say for instance, in the PGA right now, in the live golf tour. People are saying what they want to say about it over there too. But those guys that don’t have those those major, major contracts. Those guys that’s not winning those golf tournaments on a weekly basis, those guys not getting those sponsorships from Nike and all these other places — they want to make their money too, you know what I mean?

“So when it’s money to be made in entertainment, me personally, I’ve always tried to keep entertainment and politics separate. Because I’ve gone all over the world and performed. I’ve actually gone to Korea and performed. Because we got fans over there, and those fans want wrestling. And I’m not going to hold those fans accountable for the way their dictators think. I’m just not going to do that, me personally. So when I look at um stuff like that, I got to look at it from a perspective to where I’m thinking about me and my family.”

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #aew #booker t #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78626/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer