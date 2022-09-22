WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

MJF Has High Praise For Bruce Prichard & MLW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 22, 2022

MJF Has High Praise For Bruce Prichard & MLW

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for the MMA Hour, MJF had high praise for Bruce Prichard.

"Bruce Prichard, I spoke to multiple times in MLW. We met in MLW, we have stayed in contact ever since. Bruce is a great guy. Bruce, I loooove you. Great guy, Brother Love. It's a business, at the end of the day, but you make friends along the way. Jim Cornette was there in MLW. I learned a lot from him in that short stint when I got to talk to him. Konnan was over there, I learned a lot. Not enough people talk about MLW. I feel, it's honestly, a great breeding ground for young up-and-coming talent. At the time, when I was there, there were so many people coming in and out. Yes, they were coming in and out fairly quickly, but if you're a student of the game like I was, you chewed their ear off and you made sure you learn something."

You can watch the full interview below.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #mlw #bruce prichard

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78625/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer