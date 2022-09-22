MJF Has High Praise For Bruce Prichard & MLW

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for the MMA Hour, MJF had high praise for Bruce Prichard.

"Bruce Prichard, I spoke to multiple times in MLW. We met in MLW, we have stayed in contact ever since. Bruce is a great guy. Bruce, I loooove you. Great guy, Brother Love. It's a business, at the end of the day, but you make friends along the way. Jim Cornette was there in MLW. I learned a lot from him in that short stint when I got to talk to him. Konnan was over there, I learned a lot. Not enough people talk about MLW. I feel, it's honestly, a great breeding ground for young up-and-coming talent. At the time, when I was there, there were so many people coming in and out. Yes, they were coming in and out fairly quickly, but if you're a student of the game like I was, you chewed their ear off and you made sure you learn something."

You can watch the full interview below.

