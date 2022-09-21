AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Live Results (September 21, 2022)  

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s AEW Dynamite and it’s arguably the biggest show of the year for AEW as they take over Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the second time. We’ll have a two-hour episode of Rampage taped after this show too so it’s a busy night for those fans in attendance. For them, and us watching from home, we have 5 title matches and no time to waste. With Excalibur, Taz, Ian Riccaboni & Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Claudio Castagnoli vs Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship

Riccaboni being on commentary is soon explained as Judas echoes around the stadium to start the show meaning we’re starting with the ROH title match. Champion, Claudio Castagnoli follows him to the ring and Bobby Cruise announces them all. Cary Silkin is in the crowd and he’s a huge part of ROH history. We start off with a handshake reluctantly accepted by Jericho who spits in the face of Castagnoli and immediately Claudio responds with big strikes to put Jericho on the back foot before he presses him into the ropes and then kicks him over the top to the floor. Claudio soon joins him outside with an uppercut and Jericho uses Silkin as a human shield to turn the tables on Claudio. He attacks with chops and returns Claudio to the ring before heading back to the ring from the top rope into Castagnoli’s uppercut for our first pin attempt. Jericho kicks out at one and tries to go strike for strike with Claudio, not wise as the champ soon is on top and Jericho counters with a cross chop to the throat. Claudio responds with another uppercut and then we go strike for strike again, this time on the apron and Chris rakes the eyes to get on top before he suplexes the Swiss champion to the floor and sends us to break. Jericho beats up Claudio on the outside before they head back into the ring and Jericho continues with a Suplex and begins to posture to the huge crowd. Castagnoli gets up with uppercuts but misses the one in the corner and Jericho takes over again with a catapult under the bottom rope. Jericho continues around the ring with chops and Claudio heads back on the attack with uppercuts.

We return to the action and Claudio drops Jericho with a big boot out of the corner. The champion climbs to the top but Chris cuts him off and then chops him before joining him on the top rope for the hurricanrana. Castagnoli uses his strength to block it the first time but Jericho nails it the second time for two. Jericho tries for the Codebreaker and Castagnoli blocks that and hits a Pop-Up Uppercut for two before nailing him with the BCC Hammer & Anvil elbows. Jericho fights his way out of a giant swing so Claudio hits him with foot stomps for two and then Castagnoli locks in a Sharpshooter and locks it in hard. Jericho eventually makes the bottom rope and Claudio breaks the hold. Claudio turns a low blow from the challenger into a Ricola Bomb but Jericho kicks out at 2.9. Castagnoli continues to attack until Jericho nails a Codebreaker out of nowhere to get another two count and Jericho locks in the Walls of Jericho and he locks it in just as hard as Claudio had. Castagnoli fights out and then stops Jericho into the mat. He puts Jericho into the giant swing. He hits a Lariat for another two count and even I feel dizzy after that. Jericho sneaks his bat into the ring but Castagnoli blocks it but Jericho pulls out the low blow behind the ref’s back and then nails the Judas Effect to become the new ROH champion. WOW. The Ocho!

The JAS come out to celebrate with Jericho and Daniel Garcia does not look happy to be there!

Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) vs The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) for the AEW World Tag Team Champions

Tag title time and the audience are caught between booing and dancing as Swerve comes out with yet another celebrity that he’s “nuthugging”, Fabulous. Riccaboni isn’t on commentary any longer and then it’s time for The Acclaimed who come out with Daddy Ass and Dj Whoo Kid. The crowd lap up the first Caster rap we’ve had in a while and then it’s time to go! The crowd immediately begin with the Oh Scissor Me Daddy chants as Anthony Bowens stands across the ring from Keith Lee to start. Bowens tries a take down and Keith blocks him before tossing him away. He tries a headlock before Keith throws him off and then ends up taking Bowens down with a Hurricanrana out of nowhere! Max Caster tags in but is soon backed into the corner by Lee. Keith lets him out and Caster counters a Beell into an Arm Drag before he and Bowens try to scissor and Swerve tags in to take them both down with a dropkick to send us to break.