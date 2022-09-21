Eddie Kingston Remembers Larry Sweeney, Reveals How Much Homicide Has Helped Him Through Suicidal Thoughts

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, where he remembered Larry Sweeney.

“He’d be a multimillionaire if he were still here, and I also think he’d be with us in AEW. That hit extremely hard. I’ve never really gotten over his passing. A lot of us haven’t. He’s with me every time I’m in that ring. I really feel him when Bryce Remsburg is refereeing, because they also knew each other very well. Let’s put it this way, he would have been the best man at my wedding. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think of him.”

On how Homicide has helped him:

“Homicide, who is like my big brother, happened to call me. At the time, I felt a lot of shame about how things were going. I didn’t feel like myself. That was a regular phone call. But he gets me. He understands me. And he believes in me. So I knew I could fight through it. He stopped me from making a decision that would have hurt so many. We need to get the word ‘normal’ out of our vocabulary. We make our own normal. No one is us; no one feels what we feel. We make the normal. And it’s not weak to struggle. People who think that are wrong. There are times when I’m still struggling. It’s hard, but I know for a fact everyone has that strength to fight through it.”

On his upcoming match against Sammy Guevara:

“I’m really looking forward to it. It will be good for Sammy. He’s going to learn a few things.”

On the match being in Queens: