Ric Flair Reveals How Much He Didn't Like "Joker Sting" Gimmick

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 21, 2022

Ric Flair took to his To Be The Man podcast today to talk about a TNA fan cult favorite: Joker Sting.

“I didn’t like it. That doesn’t mean it was bad. I’ve told him a hundred times, I like the Sting with the crewcut, the blonde hair, and the vest, and I always will. I understood the other thing because some guys want to change."

Flair continued.

"Taker became biker Taker for a while. That’s when I worked with him. He’ll always be The Undertaker and Sting will always be Sting. He won’t be remembered as Joker Sting. I can tell you that. He’s still an icon. He is an icon. He’s an active icon."

You can relive the entire Joker Sting saga below.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #impact #ric flair #sting

