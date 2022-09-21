WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Potential SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Busted Open Radio earlier that he has something up his sleeve for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam taping.

On his Twitter, Khan has posted GIF's from the "WaterBoy" movie, which many believe will lead to Captain Insano appearing, who was Paul Wight in the movie. Wight could be set for the Golden Ticket Battle Royale being taped for Rampage: Grand Slam.

AEW filed for the "Captain Insano" trademark earlier this year and Wight has wanted to bring the gimmick to television.

We'll keep you updated.

