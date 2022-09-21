WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Employees To Get More Paid Holidays

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2022

WWE Employees To Get More Paid Holidays

WWE held an important meeting on Tuesday which was attended by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H. The meeting was one to help boost the morale according to Fightful Select.

Management noted they will be be expanding their "flexible work policy" with details to be shared later, but employees will also see their paid holiday scheduled grow with the company adding Veteran's Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving Eve and a "floating holiday" to the 2023 schedule.

The current list of holidays now lists the following days in 2023:

  • New Year's Day
  • MLK Day
  • President's Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth
  • Independence Day (July 3 & 4)
  • Labor Day
  • Veteran's Day
  • Thanksgiving (November 22, 23, 24)
  • Holiday Break (Dec. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29)

Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78608/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer