WWE Employees To Get More Paid Holidays

WWE held an important meeting on Tuesday which was attended by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H. The meeting was one to help boost the morale according to Fightful Select.

Management noted they will be be expanding their "flexible work policy" with details to be shared later, but employees will also see their paid holiday scheduled grow with the company adding Veteran's Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving Eve and a "floating holiday" to the 2023 schedule.

The current list of holidays now lists the following days in 2023: