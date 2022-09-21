WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star Confirms Talks Of UK Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2022

AEW Star Confirms Talks Of UK Debut

Vickie Guerrero has further confirmed that AEW’s UK debut is currently under discussion.

Back in July, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed the company plans to visit the UK soon, and with the company able to do more international shows now the COVID-19 pandemic isn't such an issue the UK seems like the perfect place to hold an event outside of the U.S.

The promotion is set to host events in Canada in October.

On Captain’s Corner, Guerrero said the following:

“There is talk of us going to London. We’re going to be in Canada pretty soon, so we’ll be in Toronto. So, I think with the world opening up and Tony Khan working on some overseas dates, can’t wait to get back to London.”

Read more AEW news:

AEW Winter Is Coming To Become Annual Event

Tony Khan recently spoke with 105.3 The Fan, where he spoke about his plans for AEW Winter Is Coming. "I really love this tradition we've [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 20, 2022 02:28PM


Tags: #aew #uk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78606/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer