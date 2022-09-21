AEW Star Confirms Talks Of UK Debut

Vickie Guerrero has further confirmed that AEW’s UK debut is currently under discussion.

Back in July, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed the company plans to visit the UK soon, and with the company able to do more international shows now the COVID-19 pandemic isn't such an issue the UK seems like the perfect place to hold an event outside of the U.S.

The promotion is set to host events in Canada in October.

“There is talk of us going to London. We’re going to be in Canada pretty soon, so we’ll be in Toronto. So, I think with the world opening up and Tony Khan working on some overseas dates, can’t wait to get back to London.”

