"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Has No Plans On Returning To The Ring

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he was asked about the possibility of wrestling one more match.
“No, I’m lucky I don’t pull a hamstring getting off the couch nowadays. Are you kidding, brother? But I joke, I say Flair and Hogan still call me kid so it’s all relative.”
On retirement and the younger generation:
“No, I respect the young guys that work out there. I’m 68 now. I was still in the ring at 65 and people were like, ‘Hacksaw, you still wrestle?’ I said, ‘Well, I still go to the ring.’ You might not call it wrestling. But to show the young kids it’s more than just taking bumps, you got to tell a story. You got to have a ring presence and guys just go out there and do the mechanics. There’s more to the show than that.”
