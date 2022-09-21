WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Has No Plans On Returning To The Ring

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 21, 2022

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he was asked about the possibility of wrestling one more match.

“No, I’m lucky I don’t pull a hamstring getting off the couch nowadays. Are you kidding, brother? But I joke, I say Flair and Hogan still call me kid so it’s all relative.”

On retirement and the younger generation:

“No, I respect the young guys that work out there. I’m 68 now. I was still in the ring at 65 and people were like, ‘Hacksaw, you still wrestle?’ I said, ‘Well, I still go to the ring.’ You might not call it wrestling. But to show the young kids it’s more than just taking bumps, you got to tell a story. You got to have a ring presence and guys just go out there and do the mechanics. There’s more to the show than that.”

Jim Duggan: "I'm Cancer-Free. Thank The Lord."

Jim Duggan was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman, where he spoke about his battle with prostate cancer. “I had my [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 14, 2022 03:31PM

