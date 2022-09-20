WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kurt Angle Reveals He Might Be Doing Something At WrestleMania Next Year

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 20, 2022

Kurt Angle Reveals He Might Be Doing Something At WrestleMania Next Year

Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Wrassingh Show, where he was asked if he thinks signing a deal with AEW would jeopardize his relationship with WWE.

"Yes, I do. It's natural to think that. I have a contract with WWE, it's a nostalgia contract. It's more of a merchandise contract. I always try to keep a good relationship with them, ever since I left them for TNA and came back to WWE. I don't want to do that again. I don't want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me. They keep me active now. I was just on the show two weeks ago. They're talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company. I like doing that. I don't mind because I can't wrestle anymore."

On what he might be doing at WrestleMania:

"It's just an idea. It won't be in a wrestling capacity at all. There is nothing there yet."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78600/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer