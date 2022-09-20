Kurt Angle Reveals He Might Be Doing Something At WrestleMania Next Year

Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Wrassingh Show, where he was asked if he thinks signing a deal with AEW would jeopardize his relationship with WWE.

"Yes, I do. It's natural to think that. I have a contract with WWE, it's a nostalgia contract. It's more of a merchandise contract. I always try to keep a good relationship with them, ever since I left them for TNA and came back to WWE. I don't want to do that again. I don't want to jump ship because WWE has always been good to me. They keep me active now. I was just on the show two weeks ago. They're talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company. I like doing that. I don't mind because I can't wrestle anymore."

On what he might be doing at WrestleMania: