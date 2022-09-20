WWE Files Trademarks For Two NXT Related Projects

WWE has filed the following trademarks as of September 16th:
Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
Mark For: NXT GLOBAL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
⚡ Mandy Rose Announces Engagement To Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli have announced the engagement. Rose announced the big news on her I [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 18, 2022 09:25AM
