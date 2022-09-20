AEW Winter Is Coming To Become Annual Event

Tony Khan recently spoke with 105.3 The Fan, where he spoke about his plans for AEW Winter Is Coming.

"I really love this tradition we've built around the holidays and I love coming out in December to Dallas every year. That viewership is pretty good. People around Dallas, if we're getting those Nielsen numbers and it's looking good, I have a good feeling about coming back and bringing Winter is Coming back to Dallas again this year. Keep up the good work watching Wednesday Night Dynamite and Friday Night Rampage. If the numbers on TNT and TBS stay where they're at and you all do a great job watching the shows and support us, why not, let's keep it going. I love the Dallas market and I think there's a good chance we're going to come back again and do Winter is Coming again this year. Let's do it."

On the venue:

"As we get closer and closer to the big Winter is Coming event, that I think is looking to become hopefully annual around the (Dallas–Fort Worth) Metroplex."

As of this writing, a venue has not been set in stone for the event.

