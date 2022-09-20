Kevin Nash Recalls Telling Indy Wrestlers He Won't Watch Their Matches Unless They Know What Story They're Trying To Tell

Kevin Nash recently spoke on The Kliq podcast, where the topic of helping indy wrestlers came up.

“Yeah, I mean if I’m at a show or something, I’ll help people. And you know, I will watch a match. But I usually quiz them before, I’ll say, ‘Well, what story are you guys telling?’ And if they go, ‘Well, what do you mean?’ Like, ‘What story are you gonna go out there and tell so I can tell you whether or not–,’ you know? ‘Oh, we’re just gonna do a bunch of f**king moves.’ ‘No, I’m not gonna watch your s**t.’”

On the biggest mistake made on the indy scene: