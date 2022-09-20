MJF Wouldn't Have Wrestled With A Torn Pectoral Like Cody Rhodes Did According To MJF Himself

MJF was recently a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes going to WWE.

"A lot of people are very into tribalism these days in the world of professional wrestling. It’s cute. I dig it. It’s the same as having a favorite MMA star or favorite football team or baseball team. If you look historically at our industry....Terry Funk, massive, major star in professional wrestling. Did Terry Funk only wrestle for one company for the entirety of his career? No, he was traveling. He would go to a territory, pop the territory huge, and when he felt it was time to hang his hat there, he went on to the next one. He did that multiple times throughout his career. He wrestled for pretty much every premiere wrestling promotion in the world. Terry Funk, like me, was a massive draw. I do not blame Cody Rhodes for his decision. Cody Rhodes did what was best for Cody Rhodes. MJF does what is best for MJF."

On how the locker room reacted to Cody's departure from AEW:

"Not favorably in the sense, ‘Yay! Cody is gone.’ Favorably in the sense that, we’re all professional wrestlers and what happens when somebody leaves is, it opens room for opportunity for another person to step up to the plate. That’s wrestling. It’s cyclical, it’s a wheel. As someone who has the highest wrestling IQ in the history of the business, I can tell you, when big names leaves, big names step up. That’s just how this business work. People who were friends with Cody were sad to see him go on a personal level, but this is a competitive sport. People want that spotlight and people stepped up to the plate."

MJF was asked if he would work under the same conditions Rhodes did when he had his Hell in a Cell match with a torn pectoral muscle.