Tony Khan On AEW Grand Slam: "I Promise I Won't Disappoint With It This Time."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 20, 2022

Tony Khan recently spoke to News 12, where he hyped the upcoming AEW Grand Slam two-night event that will happen over the course of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.

“Yeah, big time. It’s gonna be really special. You don’t wanna miss this one. If there’s still opportunity for you to come Wednesday night and you’re a wrestling fan around New York, you do not wanna miss this. It is going to be, I believe, have you guys seen 'Wayne’s World 2'? This is gonna be like my Waynestock. I’ve been through a lot lately, and we’ve gone through a lot. I’m telling you, it’s gonna come together, this is gonna like Waynestock. It’s gonna be that one perfect night in New York City this Wednesday night. Expect a lot, and you shall not be disappointed."

Khan also stated that the Grand Slam events are going to be unlike anything AEW has done yet.

"I’m gonna do my best to make it a fun night for the fans. I promise I won’t disappoint with it this time. I rarely have, and rarely, rarely, rarely in several hundred shows have I ever, and certainly never intentionally. This will not be anything, anything, anything, like anything we’ve ever done before. I’m very excited for Grand Slam."

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

