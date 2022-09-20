MJF Talks Vince McMahon's Retirement, WWE Being "Great", Importance Of Competition In Wrestling

MJF was recently a guest on The MMA Hour, where he was asked to weigh in on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE:

“That’s a tough one. So, he’s left a gigantic legacy in the history of the business. And there’s a lot of stuff that’s came out. We don’t know what’s real, we don’t know what’s fake. I think it’s still all under investigation. Rumor and innuendo, but all I can say is — yeah, I grew up watching the guy, I thought he was tremendously talented.”

On the current status of WWE:

“I think it’s better, and it’s really good. And I think our product is also better … I’m just saying, from infinitely better, what time period are we referring to? Month to month, oh! Okay, sure, sure. I think it’s great, 100%.”

MJF continued: