MJF Talks Vince McMahon's Retirement, WWE Being "Great", Importance Of Competition In Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 20, 2022

MJF was recently a guest on The MMA Hour, where he was asked to weigh in on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE:

“That’s a tough one. So, he’s left a gigantic legacy in the history of the business. And there’s a lot of stuff that’s came out. We don’t know what’s real, we don’t know what’s fake. I think it’s still all under investigation. Rumor and innuendo, but all I can say is — yeah, I grew up watching the guy, I thought he was tremendously talented.”

On the current status of WWE:

“I think it’s better, and it’s really good. And I think our product is also better … I’m just saying, from infinitely better, what time period are we referring to? Month to month, oh! Okay, sure, sure. I think it’s great, 100%.”

MJF continued:

“You don’t want a monopoly in any industry — unless you’re in charge of the monopoly, you know? I’m in charge of the MJF monopoly, there is nobody like me. But, you don’t want a monopoly in professional wrestling. You want a place so I can do what I’m doing, which is allow myself to get the best possible deal.

“If you love professional wrestling, then you want All Elite Wrestling to succeed. You do. Because if AEW’s not succeeding, then there’s only one show in town. And if there’s only one show in town, then the talents that you care about most aren’t going to be treated properly. And they’re not going to be able to get the most amount of money, and the most amount of proper treatment that they’re going to get. As opposed to being able to say, ‘Hey, if you don’t treat me well, I can go over here.’ Now you get what you deserve. That’s how it works.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #mjf

