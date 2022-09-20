WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Sean Waltman Details What Conditions He'd Be Willing To Return To The Ring Under

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 20, 2022

Sean Waltman Details What Conditions He'd Be Willing To Return To The Ring Under

Sean Waltman was recently part of a K&S Virtual Signing, where he was asked if he had any plans on returning to the ring.

"It's hard for me to answer a question like that. I'm not in a frame of mind, where I'm at physically, to wrap my head around it. Especially after the last couple of matches I had. We get old, man. Can't walk the next day after I do shit like that. If I get back in the ring again, it's going to be a pretty big deal. It's going to be something big like the Royal Rumble."

Kevin Nash Reflects On Sean Waltman Overdosing On Muscle Relaxers

During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Sean Waltman passing out on muscle relaxers during the first road t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 21, 2022 06:55AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #sean waltman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78589/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer