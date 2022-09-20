Sean Waltman Details What Conditions He'd Be Willing To Return To The Ring Under

Sean Waltman was recently part of a K&S Virtual Signing, where he was asked if he had any plans on returning to the ring.

"It's hard for me to answer a question like that. I'm not in a frame of mind, where I'm at physically, to wrap my head around it. Especially after the last couple of matches I had. We get old, man. Can't walk the next day after I do shit like that. If I get back in the ring again, it's going to be a pretty big deal. It's going to be something big like the Royal Rumble."