WWE Survivor Series 2022 Will Feature Two War Games Matches

It was announced tonight during an interview with The Ringer that this year's WWE Survivor Series will feature two War Games matches: one for men and one for women.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

Addressing the announcement in a tweet, Triple H said the following: