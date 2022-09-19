WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Match Card For WWE Extreme Rules, 9/26/2022 Episode Of RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 19, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW announced two matches for next week:

* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy
* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

Your updated match card for WWE Extreme Rules is:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
* Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

WWE Extreme Rules airs on October 8th on Peacock and WWE Network.

Tags: #wwe

