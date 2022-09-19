Updated Match Card For WWE Extreme Rules, 9/26/2022 Episode Of RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW announced two matches for next week:
* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy
* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
Your updated match card for WWE Extreme Rules is:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
* Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Extreme Rules airs on October 8th on Peacock and WWE Network.
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW (9/19/2022) Results
Here are your WWE Monday Night RAW results, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at Rajah.com: WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (Sept. 19, [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 19, 2022 11:37PM
