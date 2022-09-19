Assault Charges Against Velveteen Dream Have Been Dropped

Velveteen Dream has avoided charges of assault.

The case was dropped against him after Clark was arrested twice last month: on August 20th for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia. PWInsider reports that the August 20th charges have been closed against Clark and that a scheduled September 28th hearing has been cancelled.

According to court records, prosecutors believed that they did not have enough evidence to go forward with a case against Clark and thus it was “not suitable for prosecution.”

The arrest on charges of assault triggered a violation of an existing probation stemming from a November 2021 arrested for possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle. Clark was determined to have violated his parole and served 25 days before being released on September 13th.