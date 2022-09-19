MJF Isn't Leaning Towards One Company Or Another, He's Leaning Towards Money

MJF was recently interviewed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about not asking for permission to do interviews.

"Did PR get a little upset that I didn't clear it with them? Yes. Does PR now have absolutely no choice but to just salivate at the fact that MJF is leaving his house to do an interview in regards to Arthur Ashe? Yes, because things have changed a little bit. The ball's in my court, pal. That's what's changed. What does that mean? Let's talk now. I'm one of the biggest ratings, not just in AEW but in all of professional wrestling minute for minute."

On his contract expiring in 2024:

"Here's the deal. A lot of people think I'm leaning towards one place or the other. Here's what I'm leaning towards: money. That's all I care about, that's what I live for. I go where the money is at, whoever is going to offer me the most amount of money is where I'm gonna to go, that could be anywhere. Hell, if there's some financial backer out there that wants to start his own wrestling company and use me as the figurehead, that's where I'll go. It's that simple, that's all I care about is money."

On reaching a deal with Tony Khan:

"I most certainly did but with no contract extension. Once again, love Tony Khan to death but kinda got the man by the balls cause I'm a draw and I'm only 26."

On the Double Or Nothing plane ticket situation: