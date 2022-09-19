WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Grand Slam 2022 Close To Becoming First $1 Million Non-PPV AEW Gate

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 19, 2022

Tony Khan has revealed on Twitter that this week’s AEW Grand Slam taping is close to becoming the first AEW TV taping to hit a $1 million gate.

Khan posted to his Twitter account on Monday afternoon to reveal the news, writing that the gate for Wednesday’s Dynamite and Rampage taping has passed the gate for last year’s inaugural Grand Slam event.

The tweet reads:

“Surpassed 2021 @AEW Grand Slam gate; now SO close to the FIRST
$1 million @AEWonTV gate, after 3 straight PPVs hitting $1 million for the 1st time

I promise you won’t want to miss
Grand Slam,
super card + maybe something up my sleeve
LIVE on TBS + tickets”


