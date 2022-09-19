WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Johnny Gargano Reveals Dream WrestleMania Opponents

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 19, 2022

Johnny Gargano was recently a guest on WWE - Die Woche, where he was asked if he had any dream opponents for himself at WrestleMania.

“Oh boy, man. That’s tough. Obviously, I just listed off a bunch of dream matches for me. I know there’s a lot of people out there that also in the grand scheme of things would love to see me and Tommaso [Ciampa] have a WrestleMania match. Our story throughout the years is obviously very well documented and the fact we never really got to end our story how we wanted to on a big stage. I mean there is no bigger stage than WrestleMania and what a story that could be told there if me and Tommaso actually had a WrestleMania match one year. That would be incredibly cool for both of us and for our story but it’s also, you know, I’ve mentioned a lot of guys already; Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Randy Orton, the list goes on and on and on. There’s so many great talent out there. I’m not gonna peg myself into one spot and, ‘I want this match at WrestleMania’ because there’s so many different matches there could potentially be.”

Tags: #wwe #johnny gargano

