New Independent Content Coming To WWE Network: ICW Whit's Occurrin', PROGRESS 140 & wXw Dead End

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 19, 2022

WWE has added more content from the independent wrestling scene to be aired on Peacock and the WWE Network, which comes from ICW, PROGRESS Wrestling and wXw.

The descriptions of those events can be seen below:

ICW Whit’s Occurin’ 2022 – 09/03/22:

“When the clock strikes midnight, ICW’s most vicious athletes dish out their own brand of insanity. Grado challenges ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Edwards. ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black and Luke Kyro clash in an epic Ladder Match. Kings of the North defend the ICW World Tag Team Titles against Glasgow Grindhouse. Moxie Malone and Molly Spartan”

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 140: Wrestling. Golf. Madrid. In That Order – 09/04/22:

“Eddie Dennis challenges the newly-crowned PROGRESS Champion Spike Trivet. Luke Jacobs defends the Atlas Title against Rickey Shane Page. The PROGRESS Women’s Title is on the line as Kanji battles Jody Threat, Alexxis Falcon and Sky Smitson. Malik, Danny Black and Laura Di Matteo are in action.”

wXw Dead End 2022 – 07/23/22:

“wXw Champion Tristan Archer collides with former champion Jurn Simmons. Apu Singh challenges Maggot for the wXw Shotgun Title. Rott & Flott defend the wXw Tag Team Titles against Only Friends. Baby Allison and B3CCA clash over the wXw Women’s Championship.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #icw #progress #wxw

