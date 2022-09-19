WWE Might Be About To Lose Their Hulu Deal

WWE has been in a partnership with Hulu for the past 10 years, with Hulu as the exclusive home of next-day access to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Hulu is also the exclusive home of WWE Main Event.

However, WWE and Hulu are currently having troubles coming to terms with a new deal. If both companies are unable to reach a new agreement to extend their partnership soon, WWE content will be leaving the platform, according to a new report by PWInsider.

According to the report, both sides are still trying to reach an agreement with one another but if nothing can be reached, the content will be pulled from the platform on Sunday, September 25th, 2022.

In addition to the programs mentioned above, there are also archived episodes of WWE 205 Live, WWE Superstars, Total Bellas, and Total Divas available on Hulu. In 2012, at the start of their partnership, Hulu was the exclusive home of the NXT brand when the brand first began filming at Full Sail University. Despite this, all WWE programming is available on Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal. Hulu, on the other hand, is owned by Disney.