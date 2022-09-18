Wardlow Discusses Witnessing Jeff Hardy's AEW Debut

Wardlow was recently a guest on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he spoke about getting to witness Jeff Hardy's AEW debut.

"The wild thing is is that segment happened right before I went out. So I had like this crazy moment. I'm getting ready for my segment and I hear the Hardy Boys music play and Matt & Jeff Hardy are out there and there's a Swanton being hit. This is all happening moments before I'm walking out to cut a promo that still is mind-blowing to me. I mean, how much wrestling I watched growing up and how much I obsessed with it, and how far off track I got after high school, for a while seemingly ruin my life and my dreams. I mean I went down a really bad path for a while with drugs and alcohol and depression and sort of finally make it into finally be in this company. Not AEW company, but the company of the likes of Matt, Jeff, and so forth. It is a beautiful thing that is overwhelming. It's overwhelming on a daily basis, how much damage I did to my life and to be able to get it all back and fight for it back and be here and be sitting next to this man. It's like, no matter how much wrong I did in life, it's moments like these that make me realize everything was done. Everything happened for a reason and this is absolutely the path that I'm supposed to be on, and I'm absolutely exactly where I'm supposed to be."

The topic was then on Wardlow's goals.