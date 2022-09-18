Joe Hendry Explains Why He Thinks IMPACT Wrestling Has The Best TV Wrestling Product

Joe Hendry was recently interviewed by Greg Oliver of Slam Wrestling, where he spoke about IMPACT Wrestling and his views on the promotion's standing.

“I absolutely believe that IMPACT Wrestling has the best TV wrestling product in the game right now. The team they have, their vignettes are just next level, like the creativity, the quality, those vignettes, they look like movies. I’m very excited about that company. … I know it sounds obvious, but it’s a pro wrestling show. It feels like it is an authentic wrestling show, where you can just watch, you can lose yourself for a few hours and just enjoy."

Hendry spoke about making opportunities for himself.

“It’s a rare thing for a wrestler to actually do it themselves. I actually paired up with my agent Bill Behrens, he’s one of the best, if not the best agent in the game. I said to him, ‘This is my game plan. This is what I want to do. This is what I’ll have to do to get it done.’ And luckily for me, he was very patient. We’ve got some great lawyers, and we did it ourselves. So I’m really proud of what efforts that myself and Bill have put forward."

“It’s a bit of a whirlwind. I have a lot of business projects that I’m working on. I basically work, honestly, I’m not joking when I say my day starts, like, some days start at 6 a.m., and I’ll finish up at the gym at three in the morning. It’s pretty crazy to be running on three, four hours sleep to get this deal done, to get the money together, get the visa done. It’s taken a lot of sacrifice. I really haven’t been doing a lot of socializing. I really haven’t seen family all that much. This has been a huge sacrifice, it’s literally just working multiple jobs."

“It’s weird, even in spite of all that, I have this crazy sense of satisfaction that all the sacrifice is paying off. The fact that I’m just going to get on a plane on Friday and come over to Toronto to perform, there really is no privilege like professional wrestling for me, to go other places in the world and showcase what you do."

“I’m just ready to entertain. At the end of the day, that’s what it is for me. I just give absolutely everything to entertain the fans. I’m just excited to do that at the highest level."