Chris Jericho Thinks He & Nick Gage Should Have Been In Domino's Commercials Following Pizza Cutter Incident

During the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho reflected on meeting Nick Gage for their match together on AEW Dynamite.

“Nick Gage, again, like, ‘I don’t know who this guy is, but he’s f**king insane.’ And then I asked Mox about him [and Moxley said] ‘He’s a teddy bear’ or something, whatever he said. And I spoke to him a couple of times, and he was super, super-respectful. And that goes a long way with me. Like I meet a lot of guys in the business, and as long as you have respect for the business, I’m cool with you. I don’t care what you do. And when I met him, he was so, so respectful and really was happy to be there, and was kind of, ‘Hey man, I just wanna tell you like, I’m a really big fan of yours and it’s really cool for me to be here. And it was like, he just loves wrestling.’ This is the path his wrestling took, doesn’t mean he’s any less of a wrestler.”

Jericho learned more about deathmatch wrestling during that time.

“I really started learning the psychology of deathmatch wrestling. What possesses these guys to do this? I’m not one of these guys to be like, [imitates Jim Cornette] ‘Well, that’s f**king bulls**t. That bulls**t stupid mudshow wrestling!’ I don’t look at it that way. I look at it, ‘Okay, there’s a market for this and these guys are really good at what they’re doing; how are they doing it?’ “So I really watched what he was doing. And I thought like, ‘S**t man, I’ll do it! I’ll do it.’ There was a time, there was a Chris Jericho time period where I would have went, ‘I would never get hit with a light tube. That’s stupid! That’s not wrestling, that’s bulls**t.’ And once again, take head out of ass, Jericho. Does it fit the story? Yes. Does it fit the story of the match? Yes. Let’s do it.”

On the pizza cutter incident: