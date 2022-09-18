New Photo Surfaces Of Kenny Omega's Bite Mark From All Out Media Scrum

A photo of Kenny Omega in Japan has surfaced and fans have noticed a relic from the All Out media scrum incident.
Fans have noticed a bite mark on Omega's arm, which ties into the story that Ace Steel bit him during the chaos that happened that night.
You can see the photo below, with the bite mark circled by a fan.
Ace Steel deadass bit Kenny 🥴 pic.twitter.com/072GlPTedH— Chief (@AllEliteChief) September 18, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com