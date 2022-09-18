WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

New Photo Surfaces Of Kenny Omega's Bite Mark From All Out Media Scrum

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 18, 2022

New Photo Surfaces Of Kenny Omega's Bite Mark From All Out Media Scrum

A photo of Kenny Omega in Japan has surfaced and fans have noticed a relic from the All Out media scrum incident.

Fans have noticed a bite mark on Omega's arm, which ties into the story that Ace Steel bit him during the chaos that happened that night.

You can see the photo below, with the bite mark circled by a fan.


Tags: #aew #kenny omega #ace steel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78571/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer