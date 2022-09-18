Roman Reigns: "I Didn't Know Who Logan Paul Was, I'm Not A 15-Year-Old Girl."

Roman Reigns recently revealed to Radio Rahim that he didn't really know anything about Logan Paul going into the press conference in which it was announced Paul will challenge him for his championship at Crown Jewel.

“When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do. So I don't have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there's nobody like me.”

On advice to others:

“Be so good nobody can take your spot. I don't care who they bring in you can bring anyone in, they ain't going to take the Tribal Chief’s spot.”

