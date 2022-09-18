Wardlow Reveals Who Has Helped Him Behind The Scenes In AEW

Wardlow was recently a guest on the Dynamite Download podcast, where he spoke about getting guidance from others behind the scenes.
“[Billy Gunn] helped me for a long time when I was going through that [phase where I was] just murdering everybody. […] It was him giving me some sort of tweak every week. I just remember being so excited every week to come back every week to do it again and tweak whatever we had talked about. I’d fix that and he’d have something new for me. It was really this cool thing for a while and he still helps me to this day.”
On Cody Rhodes:
“I love Cody and I’ll always support Cody no matter what he’s doing. He’s never been anything but kind and supportive of me and I’ve never seen him be anything other than that with other people.”
