WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Logan Paul Would Like To Create A "WWE Multiverse"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2022

Logan Paul Would Like To Create A "WWE Multiverse"

Logan Paul was asked about what he can offer WWE that no other celebrity can bring to the table. Here is what he said in a video published by Bleacher Report on TwitteR:

“This is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract, I’m a good amplifier. I crossover big, mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse. How do we bring in people that aren’t necessarily watching WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs. I think they know it.”

Read more WWE news:

Mandy Rose Announces Engagement To Former WWE NXT Star

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli have announced the engagement. Rose announced the big news on her I [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 18, 2022 09:25AM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78568/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer