Logan Paul Would Like To Create A "WWE Multiverse"

Logan Paul was asked about what he can offer WWE that no other celebrity can bring to the table. Here is what he said in a video published by Bleacher Report on TwitteR:
“This is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract, I’m a good amplifier. I crossover big, mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse. How do we bring in people that aren’t necessarily watching WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs. I think they know it.”
"WWE is a universe... I want to make it a multiverse" 🔥 @LoganPaul has big plans for his future with the WWE pic.twitter.com/RkU52Urcpl— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022
