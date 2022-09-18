WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Once Again Played "White Rabbit" During Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2022

Speculation is running rife following WWE playing "White Rabbit" during their show for a second time.

We reported on Friday that WWE played the song during a commercial break at Friday’s SmackDown in Anaheim with dimmed lights. This also happened on Saturday night in Bakersfield, California, at a house show.

The latest chatter is the song could be for Karrion Kross or Bray Wyatt. Kross was known as "The White Rabbit" when he was in Lucha Underground and Wyatt is rumored to be making a WWE return.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 18, 2022 09:15AM


