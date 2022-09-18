WWE Once Again Played "White Rabbit" During Live Event

Speculation is running rife following WWE playing "White Rabbit" during their show for a second time.

We reported on Friday that WWE played the song during a commercial break at Friday’s SmackDown in Anaheim with dimmed lights. This also happened on Saturday night in Bakersfield, California, at a house show.

The latest chatter is the song could be for Karrion Kross or Bray Wyatt. Kross was known as "The White Rabbit" when he was in Lucha Underground and Wyatt is rumored to be making a WWE return.

Red light Appears white rabbit plays during WWE Saturday night live event pic.twitter.com/bwgf0oA6Jy — Roman Reigns Aka bloodline fan page ☝️SZN (@RayonGreenfiel4) September 18, 2022

