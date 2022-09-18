WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Cancels Show Due To Typhoon Nanmadol

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2022

NJPW announced that they canceled Sunday’s Burning Spirit event due to Typhoon Nanmadol. The company issued the following press statement:

Burning Spirit in Beppu, Fukuoka Cancelled (Update)

(Update: September 18 4:30 PM: update to reflect the cancellation of September 19’s Fukuoka event)

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

As Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to make landfall in the south of Japan on September 18, NJPW has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the evening’s Burning Spirit event in Beppu’s B-Con Plaza in the interests of safety, as well as Monday September 19’s Fukuoka Island City Forum card.

We deeply apologise for the disappointment caused, as well as for the short notice of this announcement. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders; those requiring English assistance in the refund process can fill out a contact form at https://www.njpw1972.com/contact/inquiry/ with the category ‘ticket inquiries’.

Our scheduled live event in Kumamoto on Wednesday September 21 is currently set to proceed as planned; however attendees are encouraged to check English and Japanese web and social media for the latest information.


