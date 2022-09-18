Mandy Rose Announces Engagement To Former WWE NXT Star

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli have announced the engagement.
Rose announced the big news on her Instagram account. They have been dating for a number of years, back when Sabbatelli joined the NXT brand. Rose posted the caption: "My heart is so full" with a series of photos.
Sabbatelli joined WWE in 2014 and was released in 2020.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
