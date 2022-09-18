WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mandy Rose Announces Engagement To Former WWE NXT Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2022

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli have announced the engagement.

Rose announced the big news on her Instagram account. They have been dating for a number of years, back when Sabbatelli joined the NXT brand. Rose posted the caption: "My heart is so full" with a series of photos.

Sabbatelli joined WWE in 2014 and was released in 2020.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

 


