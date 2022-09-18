WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumored Location For AEW Revolution 2023 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2022

The location for AEW Revolution 2023 has possibly been revealed with the event set to take place in a new location for the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select there are “tentative” plans for AEW Revolution 2023 to be held at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, their first PPV on 2023. The event has traditionally taken place at the end of February or early March, but there is no word on a date as yet.

