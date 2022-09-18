Rumored Location For AEW Revolution 2023 PPV

The location for AEW Revolution 2023 has possibly been revealed with the event set to take place in a new location for the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select there are “tentative” plans for AEW Revolution 2023 to be held at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, their first PPV on 2023. The event has traditionally taken place at the end of February or early March, but there is no word on a date as yet.

Read more AEW news: