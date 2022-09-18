Booker T Picks His Mount Rushmore of WWE

During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed John Cena, Triple H, The Rock, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would be on his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore for WWE.
"I'm not one of these Rushmore-like type guys," he said. "But as far as WWE Mount Rushmore, it would definitely be Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and, probably, Triple H."
He added, "Those guys, man, they did some extraordinary stuff. I got a chance to watch it from afar when I was at WCW, and I watched those guys create their magic. And I was in awe of what they were doing, and I wanted to be a part of it so bad. But I was happy at WCW making my money and not having to work in the cold cities. But I tell you, those guys, I'm serious, man, they did some amazing stuff back then and I had a hell of a time watching it."
